Dixie Thomas Marvin, 82, of Chatham, VA, entered into rest on June 8, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital.

She was born on December 21, 1937, in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Earl Oliver Thomas and the late Edith Jewel Thomas.

She was married to the late Neil Eugene Marvin.

Dixie spent many years in banking. After retiring she and her husbandtraveled. After the death of her husband, she relocated to Chatham. She became a member of Watson Memorial United Methodist Church and was active serving on the fellowship committee as long as her health permitted. Dixie, better known as Grams, enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren-especially Waverly, her only great-granddaughter. Grams will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Marvin (Jack) Holmes; a son, William Gordon (Bill Pittman, Jr.) Marvin; four grandchildren, Shaun (Ellery) Noll, Shaine Noll, Paul (Betty) Holmes, and Lisa Vansadia; a great-granddaughter; six great-grandsons; four brothers, Earl Thomas, Ted (Joyce) Thomas, Gordon (Elizabeth) Thomas, and Fred (Barbara) Thomas; a sister, Lois Prichard; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Randolph Thomas and Joseph Thomas; and sisters, Violet Rhoades, Evelyn Davis, and Patricia Goodwin.

Graveside memorial services will be conducted at by Reverend Lance Tucker at Lamey Cemetery on Rt. 428 in Oil City, PA.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Oakland United Methodist Church in Oil City, PA, 1429 State Rt. 428 Oil City, PA 16301 or to the charity of your choice.

Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Marvin family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

