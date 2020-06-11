Early Start to Fall Semester Among CU Plans for Return of Students

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University will welcome students back to campus for the fall 2020 semester with adjustments in place, including a one week earlier start of classes and a requirement that students, faculty, staff, and visitors adhere to health and safety protocols.

One recommendation includes that all individuals will wear facemasks in classroom and selected settings.

“We’ve been preparing for months to make this a safe and healthy university, for all our campus settings. We are ready to welcome our students back,” said President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson.

The semester will run Aug. 17 through Dec. 4. When students leave campus for Thanksgiving break, they will remain home or wherever they are staying over the break. Finals week will be conducted remotely. The fall calendar was amended to minimize spread of COVID-19 by keeping students off campus spaces after interacting with family and friends during the holiday.

The university is working with experts to ensure that housing, dining and academic instruction spaces accommodate health and safety protocol. Some examples of adjustments include that individuals will wear facemasks in classrooms and in other public spaces, the food stations in the dining facilities will no longer be self-serve, and dining-to-go options will be expanded.

Before arriving in August, students will be asked to complete a self-screening for symptoms that could be related to COVID-19. Anyone exhibiting symptoms should delay coming to campus. Self-screening is suggested as a daily practice after students arrive on the Clarion and Venango campuses.

Freshman move-in day historically has occurred on a single day that launches Welcome Week activities. This year, move-in will be scheduled over several days’ time to allow for safety.

