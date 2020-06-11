Featured Local Job: Automotive Mechanic

Wessex Performance is looking to hire an Automotive Mechanic.

The candidate must have their own tools and minimum 3 years experience.

Inspection license is a must.

Email wsxperformance@yahoo.com with resume, mail to Wessex Performance 2020 Madison Street Ext. Sligo, PA. 16255 or apply in person.

