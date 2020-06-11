Featured Local Job: Site Coordinator/Service Manager

Tri-County Homes is looking for a site coordinator/service manager.

Applicant must be self motivated and have a background in all phases of general construction.

Pay is based on construction knowledge and construction background.

Hospitalization and 401Retirement plan available to qualified applicant.

Email resume to Howie@tricountyhomes.com

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.