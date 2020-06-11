Fewer Than 500 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across PA for Fourth Straight Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 11, that there are 467 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 77,313.

There are 6,113 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 51 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 476,439 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 11, ​71% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/11/20 – 467

6/10/20 – 410

6/9/20 – 493

6/8/20 – 351

6/7/20 – 506

6/6/20 – 701

6/5/20 – 443

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 65 0 65 5 Butler 250 5 255 12 Clarion 30 0 30 2 Clearfield 48 1 49 0 Crawford 31 1 32 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 92 0 92 5 Jefferson 16 0 16 0 McKean 13 0 13 1 Mercer 114 0 114 6 Venango 16 0 16 0 Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date