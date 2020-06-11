 

Featured Local Event

Fewer Than 500 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across PA for Fourth Straight Day

Thursday, June 11, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 11, that there are 467 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 77,313.

There are 6,113 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 51 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 476,439 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 11, ​71% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/11/20 – 467
6/10/20 – 410
6/9/20 – 493
6/8/20 – 351
6/7/20 – 506
6/6/20 – 701
6/5/20 – 443

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 65 0 65 5
Butler 250 5 255 12
Clarion 30 0 30 2
Clearfield 48 1 49 0
Crawford 31 1 32 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 92 0 92 5
Jefferson 16 0 16 0
McKean 13 0 13 1
Mercer 114 0 114 6
Venango 16 0 16 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 279 3887
Allegheny 2055 38693
Armstrong 65 1522
Beaver 610 4449
Bedford 46 987
Berks 4262 14680
Blair 53 3565
Bradford 46 2054
Bucks 5365 24867
Butler 255 4452
Cambria 61 5061
Cameron 2 152
Carbon 255 3049
Centre 158 2739
Chester 3189 17672
Clarion 30 767
Clearfield 49 1447
Clinton 61 978
Columbia 369 1746
Crawford 32 1305
Cumberland 692 7547
Dauphin 1561 12780
Delaware 6805 26454
Elk 6 395
Erie 427 7136
Fayette 96 3877
Forest 7 103
Franklin 827 6235
Fulton 16 311
Greene 30 939
Huntingdon 237 1095
Indiana 92 1684
Jefferson 16 629
Juniata 105 452
Lackawanna 1595 7914
Lancaster 3632 20198
Lawrence 86 1783
Lebanon 1106 5663
Lehigh 3907 17611
Luzerne 2813 13956
Lycoming 168 2828
McKean 13 828
Mercer 114 2104
Mifflin 59 1527
Monroe 1346 7472
Montgomery 7754 42090
Montour 55 3553
Northampton 3202 17068
Northumberland 213 1956
Perry 69 1020
Philadelphia 19572 72508
Pike 482 2363
Potter 12 194
Schuylkill 668 6027
Snyder 59 541
Somerset 39 2502
Sullivan 3 122
Susquehanna 164 1083
Tioga 20 741
Union 79 1469
Venango 16 730
Warren 5 505
Washington 151 5486
Wayne 125 1354
Westmoreland 474 12005
Wyoming 36 689
York 1117 16840

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;
  • 6% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 25% are ages 50-64; and
  • 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,357 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,871 cases among employees, for a total of 19,228 at 627 distinct facilities in 45 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 5,837 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


