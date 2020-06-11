Lee G. Detar, Jr., 93, of E. 8th Street Oil City, PA, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020.

He was son of the late Lee G. Detar Sr. & Julia Turosh Detar.

Lee was a 1944 graduate of Oil City Senior High School. He was a veteran of World War II, having served with the 43rd Infantry Division in the Pacific Theater. He was recalled during the Korean War and served with the 309 th Field Hospital in France.

Mr. Detar was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He was married to the former Marilyn K. Hetrick in Brookville, PA. , on May 10, 1948 and she preceded him in death on Jan. 29, 2012.

Lee obtained a BS Degree from Clarion State Teachers College and Masters Degree from Westminister College and did additional graduate work at Penn State and the University of Kentucky. He taught at Cranberry Area High School for over 30 years.

Lee taught Social Studies, but primarily Drivers Education, teaching 5354 students how to drive. He retired in 1988. Since his retirement, he gave private driving lessons, did dealer trades for the New Car Dealers and for 17 years he was a driver for Enterprise Rent A Car.

He is survived by a daughter Pamela K. Dickey of Oil City, and a daughter Jill N. Keyes & her husband Bryan of Houston, TX; three grandchildren, Matthew W. Dickey of San Diego, CA. Megan K. Dickey of Seneca and Jason A. Keyes of Houston, TX; and a great grandson Titan.

In addition to his wife of 64 years and his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Joan C. Rawlett of Leesburg, VA and a son William Guy Detar.

According to his wishes there will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Fee and all of his staff for the care they gave dad over the years. Also, Asera Care, especially Andrea Fox and Linda Fauzey for the love they showed him.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

