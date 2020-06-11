Malcom G. “Mack” Heasley, 78, of Tionesta passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his residence.

He was born March 10, 1942, in Leeper, to the late William F. and Lorreta I. Hetrick Heasley.

On March 11, 2004, Mack married the former Linda J. Kiesling, who survives.

Mack worked most of his life in construction as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors. Mack loved to fish, hunt and do yardwork. He also was a bird collector and loved his cats dearly. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge as well.

Along with his wife he is survived by his children: Tina Rupert and her husband Alan, of Shippenville, PA,Sue Berkstresser and her husband Shawn, of Boyers, PA, and Brian McCormick and his wife Heather, of Butler, PA; grandchildren: Bailey Rupert, Misty McCormick, Dylan McCormick, Amy McCormick, Cody McCormick, Sydnee Buczkowski, Jocelyn Buczkowski, and Kaylie Buczkowski; a special niece, Ivy Knepp, who would have “Mack Attacks”, and numerous other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother.

A celebration of Mack’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mack’s honor to the The Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

Arrangements were entrusted to Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc., in Leeper.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

