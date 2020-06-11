Clarview Nursing Shows Signs of Support

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Country Springs Personal Care in Sligo remain committed to serving their residents, staff, and family members during this difficult time of COVID-19.

Although visitations for family and friends are restricted, messages of support are still on display. Using technologies such as FaceTime and Skype provides some communications, but Clarview also uses the old technology of signs to allow employees and residents to communicate.

Here are a few of those signs:

