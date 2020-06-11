First President of the Clarion County Dental Society Dr. Thomas Alexander Foreman Passes Away

Dr. Thomas Alexander Foreman was born on October 24, 1930 in Tionesta, PA, the son of James Aura and May Lanson Foreman and died on June 9, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation, after a period of declining health.

He grew up in Tionesta, PA with his brothers, Chuck and Jim, and his favorite dog, Pal. He had a best friend in Tionesta named Dick Allio that he spent many enjoyable boyhood days with. He used to spend his summers working on a farm near Tionesta and always told the story of mistakenly dragging the high school principal through the manure.

He married Dorothy Jean Wolf on June 12, 1953. They met at a church camp.

He attended Grove City College from 1948-1950 and then transferred to Allegheny College in 1952. He then went to the University of Pittsburgh and graduated cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dentistry in 1952.

He was a Captain in the United States Air Force for five years and was stationed at Brize Norton Air Force Base as a Dentist. He and his family lived in Carterton, England. This helped him to pay back some of the bills for going to dental school. Fond memories of England are driving in the English countryside with the family in an Austin-Healey sports car that he bought and visiting London to see the Queen’s Jewels and the Tower of London.

In 1961 he settled in Clarion, PA, and started practicing dentistry and continued practicing until October of 2013. Fond memories of him are going up to Cook’s Forest and singing songs along the way. Some of his favorites were “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” “Froggy went a Courting,” and “Kitty, My Pretty White Kitty.”

He had four children, Bonnie Jean Stehle of Clarion, Julie Marie Foreman of Clarion, Mary Aleta Mullen of Emlenton and Lloyd George Foreman, who died in 1983. Lloyd George was named after his wife’s brother, Lloyd Wolf and his wife’s father, George Wolf, Sr. and George Wolf, Jr. his wife’s brother. Bonnie Jean’s two children are Jenny Marie Guzikowski of Sheffield, and David John Guzikowski and his wife, Bari, of Pittsburgh, PA. Mary Aleta’s husband is Dennis Mullen, and their two are children Bethany Ann, and James Paul Mullen.

The family had lots of fun growing up and spending time in Cook’s Forest with George, Tom Foreman’s brother-in-law and Carolyn Wolf, Tom’s sister-in-law and niece and nephews Charlene, Rollie, Leon, Greg, Joe, and Jim Wolf. Lloyd, Tom’s brother-in-law and Luci, Tom’s sister-in-law, Wolf and niece and nephews Lisa, Randy, and Steve, lived in California. The Foreman children and Wolf children from Clarion spent one whole day waiting by the tree in George and Leona Wolf’s front yard in Clarion for the relatives coming from California. Tom Foreman’s brother, Chuck, had three children Bob, Susan, and Carol. Tom’s brother, Jim had two sons Tim and Scott. When they came to visit the family homestead in Tionesta, his mother, May Foreman, cooked a large meal or they went up to the Tionesta Dam on a family picnic.

Dr. Foreman was the First President of the Clarion County Dental Society from 1984-1987. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion and served as President of the Board of Trustees from 1966-1967, was Superintendent of the Sunday School from 1966-1967, and Chairman of the Endowment Trust Fund from 1980-1984. He continued with his dental education and received two extra degrees: a Fellow in 1984 of the Academy of General Dentistry and a Master of the Academy of General Dentistry in 1988.

The Foreman family wants to thank the staff of Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the outstanding care that they gave to Tom Foreman. They have been very kind, thoughtful, and considerate. We appreciate it so much!

Due to COVID-19 there will be no memorial services.

Those wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so to the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion, PA.

Those who would like to give online condolences may do so by visiting the Goble Funeral Home website, goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.