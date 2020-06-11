Margaret L. Stiglitz, 77, of Clarion, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

She was born on October 12, 1942 in Strattanville; daughter of the late George and Twila Grey Davis.

Margaret married Robert Stiglitz on September 30, 1961; who preceded her in death on September 13, 2017.

In her earlier years, she worked at the Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion and then became a loving and devoted homemaker. She loved working in her garden and spending time with her grandkids.

Margaret is survived by her daughter: Amy Kaltenbach and her husband, Henry, of Clarion; two grandsons: Nathan and Joshua Kaltenbach of Clarion; and a sister: Ruth Davis of Strattanville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; a sister: Shirley McClaine; her brothers-in-law: Don Davis, Don Stiglitz, and Carl Stiglitz; and a sister-in-law: Darla Kay Stiglitz.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation. All services will be private. Interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Margaret’s name to the Limestone V.F.D., 9790 PA-66, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

