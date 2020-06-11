Say What?!: Boy, 5, Hits Hole-in-One at Florida Golf Course

SPRINGTREE, Fl. – A 5-year-old boy’s golf skills are being celebrated after he hit a hole-in-one at a popular course in Florida.

William Kelly, 5, sank a hole-in-one on Hole 13 at The Bridges at Springtree Golf Club in Sunrise during his golf clinic Friday.

