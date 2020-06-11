SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc has two new has two new job openings in the local area.
Part Time Parts Delivery Person
M-F 8:30 a.m. to Noon/$12-$14/hr.
Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening and have a valid PA Driver’s License
Organize and prepare the van so parts are categorized properly per invoice/customer
Must be detail oriented and able to work individually or as a team member.
Production Laborer, 2nd shift (3:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.) $10/hr. in Grove City
Clean and safe work facility
Candidates will need to be able to stand for an 8-hour shift, be able to use upper body strength to tightly package material in boxes, able to do paperwork associated with each package.
Call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
