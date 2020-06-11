 

SPONSORED: Now is a Great Time to Get Your A/C Tuned Up at Riverhill Automotive!

Thursday, June 11, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

riverhill-auto-signSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Is the summer heat getting to you? If you’re not impressed with how cool your vehicle is blowing air, stop by Riverhill Automotive, and we’ll give you a tune up!

Our technicians can use our diagnostic tools to quickly pinpoint any problems and get your vehicle back to its cooling ways for $69.99 when you mention this ad!

Riverhill Automotive also provides automotive repair, accessories, Pennsylvania inspections, and brake jobs.

Customers can either drop in or set up an appointment.

Stop in at Riverhill Automotive located at 10670 US-322 in Shippenville or give them a call at 814-226-6900.

IMG-1991


