West Forest Announces 2020 Valedictorian, Co-Salutatorians

TIONESTA, Pa. – West Forest High School has named Lander as the Valedictorian and Kunselman and Burke as Co-Salutatorians.

West Forest 2020 Valedictorian: Jennifer Lander

Jennifer is the daughter of Charles and Dottie Lander. She has two sisters, Sarah and Abby. While at West Forest, she participated in soccer, basketball, and softball, in which she held the team captain position. Her clubs included National Honors Society, Student Historians, Varsity Club, Student Council, Foreign Language Club, and the Forest Area Ski Club. Jennifer has received the Presidential Excellence Gold Award, the Lions Club Academic Award, the Ruth and Vernon Taylor Valedictorian Award, Xerox Innovation and Information Technology Award, the West Forest Faculty Scholarship, and the Female Sportsperson of the Year in 2019 and 2020. Her future plans include attending Clarion University, for Physical Therapy.

West Forest 2020 Co-Salutatorian: Telford Kunselman III

TJ is the son of Telford and Julie Kunselman. While at West Forest, he participated in basketball and golf, in which he earned MVP his senior year. His clubs included National Honors Society, Student Council (Treasurer), FCCLA (Vice President), Student Historians, Fitness Club, Foreign Language Club, Varsity Club, and Robotics. He is also the Secretary of the Class of 2020. TJ has been awarded the Ruth and Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Award, Presidential Excellence Gold Award, Penn State Behrend Chancellor’s Scholarship, and has been accepted into the Penn State Behrend Honors Program and STEM Leaders Program. His future plans include attending Penn State Behrend, where he will pursue a degree in engineering.

West Forest 2020 Co-Salutatorian: Noah Burke

Noah is the son of John and Stacy Burke. He has three sisters, Sarah, Annah, and Avah. While at West Forest, he participated in soccer, basketball, and baseball. His clubs included National Honors Society, Varsity Club, Yearbook, and Fitness Club. He is also a member of 4-H. Noah has been awarded the Ruth and Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Award, the Presidential Excellence Gold Award, the Soccer Scholarship, Sports Boosters Scholarship, Athlete of the Year, the Lions Club Vocational Scholarship, the Kinnear Scholarship, and Penn Tech’s Earth and Space Science Scholarship. His future plans include attending the Pennsylvania College of Technology, to become a Heavy Equipment Operator, and eventually starting his own excavation business.

