686 New COVID-19 Cases Across PA Bring Statewide Total to 77,999

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 12, that there are 686 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 77,999.

There are 6162 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 49 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 488,385 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 12, ​73% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/12/20 – 686

6/11/20 – 467

6/10/20 – 410

6/9/20 – 493

6/8/20 – 351

6/7/20 – 506

6/6/20 – 701

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 65 1 66 5 Butler 255 1 256 12 Clarion 30 0 30 2 Clearfield 49 1 50 0 Crawford 32 3 35 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 92 1 93 5 Jefferson 16 2 18 1 McKean 13 0 13 1 Mercer 114 0 114 6 Venango 16 1 17 0 Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date