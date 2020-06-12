 

686 New COVID-19 Cases Across PA Bring Statewide Total to 77,999

Friday, June 12, 2020 @ 03:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 12, that there are 686 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 77,999.

There are 6162 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 49 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 488,385 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 12, ​73% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/12/20 – 686
6/11/20 – 467
6/10/20 – 410
6/9/20 – 493
6/8/20 – 351
6/7/20 – 506
6/6/20 – 701

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 65 1 66 5
Butler 255 1 256 12
Clarion 30 0 30 2
Clearfield 49 1 50 0
Crawford 32 3 35 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 92 1 93 5
Jefferson 16 2 18 1
McKean 13 0 13 1
Mercer 114 0 114 6
Venango 16 1 17 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 284 3973
Allegheny 2065 39522
Armstrong 66 1550
Beaver 611 4647
Bedford 46 1007
Berks 4281 14970
Blair 54 3662
Bradford 46 2341
Bucks 5396 25608
Butler 256 4538
Cambria 62 5199
Cameron 2 154
Carbon 257 3129
Centre 165 2806
Chester 3247 18241
Clarion 30 773
Clearfield 50 1499
Clinton 61 1036
Columbia 371 1796
Crawford 35 1321
Cumberland 709 7694
Dauphin 1587 13098
Delaware 6837 26918
Elk 6 407
Erie 439 7339
Fayette 95 3932
Forest 7 103
Franklin 837 6436
Fulton 16 314
Greene 30 951
Huntingdon 237 1104
Indiana 93 1714
Jefferson 18 657
Juniata 105 466
Lackawanna 1598 8195
Lancaster 3682 20606
Lawrence 86 1809
Lebanon 1140 5905
Lehigh 3926 18045
Luzerne 2823 14265
Lycoming 168 2904
McKean 13 855
Mercer 114 2138
Mifflin 59 1572
Monroe 1347 7664
Montgomery 7834 43001
Montour 56 3610
Northampton 3217 17448
Northumberland 219 2018
Perry 70 1039
Philadelphia 19746 74661
Pike 482 2405
Potter 13 202
Schuylkill 677 6156
Snyder 59 547
Somerset 39 2565
Sullivan 3 124
Susquehanna 166 1142
Tioga 20 783
Union 81 1521
Venango 17 749
Warren 5 520
Washington 153 5569
Wayne 125 1388
Westmoreland 483 12264
Wyoming 36 714
York 1141 17096

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,450 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,899 cases among employees, for a total of 19,228 at 635 distinct facilities in 47 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,249 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


