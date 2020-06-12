686 New COVID-19 Cases Across PA Bring Statewide Total to 77,999
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 12, that there are 686 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 77,999.
There are 6162 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 49 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 488,385 patients who have tested negative to date.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 12, 73% patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
6/12/20 – 686
6/11/20 – 467
6/10/20 – 410
6/9/20 – 493
6/8/20 – 351
6/7/20 – 506
6/6/20 – 701
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|65
|1
|66
|5
|Butler
|255
|1
|256
|12
|Clarion
|30
|0
|30
|2
|Clearfield
|49
|1
|50
|0
|Crawford
|32
|3
|35
|0
|Elk
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Forest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Indiana
|92
|1
|93
|5
|Jefferson
|16
|2
|18
|1
|McKean
|13
|0
|13
|1
|Mercer
|114
|0
|114
|6
|Venango
|16
|1
|17
|0
|Warren
|5
|0
|5
|0
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|284
|3973
|Allegheny
|2065
|39522
|Armstrong
|66
|1550
|Beaver
|611
|4647
|Bedford
|46
|1007
|Berks
|4281
|14970
|Blair
|54
|3662
|Bradford
|46
|2341
|Bucks
|5396
|25608
|Butler
|256
|4538
|Cambria
|62
|5199
|Cameron
|2
|154
|Carbon
|257
|3129
|Centre
|165
|2806
|Chester
|3247
|18241
|Clarion
|30
|773
|Clearfield
|50
|1499
|Clinton
|61
|1036
|Columbia
|371
|1796
|Crawford
|35
|1321
|Cumberland
|709
|7694
|Dauphin
|1587
|13098
|Delaware
|6837
|26918
|Elk
|6
|407
|Erie
|439
|7339
|Fayette
|95
|3932
|Forest
|7
|103
|Franklin
|837
|6436
|Fulton
|16
|314
|Greene
|30
|951
|Huntingdon
|237
|1104
|Indiana
|93
|1714
|Jefferson
|18
|657
|Juniata
|105
|466
|Lackawanna
|1598
|8195
|Lancaster
|3682
|20606
|Lawrence
|86
|1809
|Lebanon
|1140
|5905
|Lehigh
|3926
|18045
|Luzerne
|2823
|14265
|Lycoming
|168
|2904
|McKean
|13
|855
|Mercer
|114
|2138
|Mifflin
|59
|1572
|Monroe
|1347
|7664
|Montgomery
|7834
|43001
|Montour
|56
|3610
|Northampton
|3217
|17448
|Northumberland
|219
|2018
|Perry
|70
|1039
|Philadelphia
|19746
|74661
|Pike
|482
|2405
|Potter
|13
|202
|Schuylkill
|677
|6156
|Snyder
|59
|547
|Somerset
|39
|2565
|Sullivan
|3
|124
|Susquehanna
|166
|1142
|Tioga
|20
|783
|Union
|81
|1521
|Venango
|17
|749
|Warren
|5
|520
|Washington
|153
|5569
|Wayne
|125
|1388
|Westmoreland
|483
|12264
|Wyoming
|36
|714
|York
|1141
|17096
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,450 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,899 cases among employees, for a total of 19,228 at 635 distinct facilities in 47 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 4,249 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.