Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light northwest wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Sunday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

