Large Crowd Turns Out for Clarion Vigil for Unity and Peace

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A large group of area residents turned out to support the Vigil for Unity and Peace in Clarion on Thursday evening in an effort to bring awareness about racism and its victims.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A trickle of people, mostly dressed in black, heading toward the Clarion University Bell Tower as early as 8:00 p.m. soon became a large group, as an estimated 250 people gathered to honor those who have been victims of racism and stand for a better, more united future.

“We had a little concerned voices about safety here tonight, and it’s pretty sad that we have to worry about safety for a peaceful vigil and march in a small town, and it kind of got us thinking that maybe that’s the reason we need to do this tonight, that maybe that’s more of the reason we need to get together and stand against hate and racism,” organizer and Riverview IUVI teacher Sara Robertson said at the opening of the event.

“I just think it’s inspiring that you guys all came out tonight.”

Robertson noted that among other things, the vigil was meant to show that Clarion is filled with allies.

“Together, through our words and actions, we need to stomp out the perception of an intolerant rural town and uphold this version: the version of Clarion that values every human life and will take the time to come together and mourn its unjust loss. The version of this community that will fearlessly mobilize its voices against hate.”

Other speakers included Isaac Leonard, CU assistant director of admissions/multi-cultural recruitment; Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, CU president; Brett Whitling, Clarion mayor; Josh Almes, Keystone Jr./Sr. High teacher; Espo Wilcox, disc jockey for C-93 and 94.1 The Goat; Rogers Laugand III, CU director of Minority Services; and Jake Jacobson, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, Clarion.

“It’s really inspiring to see so many people out tonight,” Leonard noted. “We had no clue it would be this big.”

Leonard also encouraged those gathered to continue finding opportunities to push for progress in the ongoing battle against racism in our community and our nation.

“This worldwide movement to break down the walls of systemic racism, discrimination, and prejudice toward black people in this country is a movement that needs to continue. Black Lives Matter and ending racism is not just a hashtag, a tagline, or a trend. We cannot let it end just because the media stops covering it. It needs to be a commitment and a way of life for everyone. Tonight is not just a vigil or a candle-lighting, it is a call to action.”

Leonard asked the crowd to have “those difficult conversations” with everyone from friends and family to co-workers.

“We have a long way to go, but tonight is a step in the right direction.”

Clarion University president Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson was the next to step forward, thanking those gathered for their attendance.

“There is so much to say, and yet the words are very difficult to find,” Pehrsson noted.

She shared a bit of her own experience as a young professor, having difficulty finding her own voice and standing up to advocate for herself and others. Pehrsson said it was the words of Dr. Johnetta Cole, who called education “the one true thing that always changes and transforms society,” and said it is only through education can the world become a better place, that helped her through and have guided her over the years.

“That is our job at Clarion University. Do we always do it right? No. Do we strive to always do it better? Yes. And, that is in our bones, and that is what makes us great,” Pehrsson said.

“We will continue to carry on that tradition and do that work. It is our job, it is our obligation, it is our calling.”

Clarion Borough was also represented at the event, with borough mayor Brett Whitling speaking about the need for our community to come together.

Whitling noted that while one speech at an event cannot right the wrongs of the past or heal the scars left behind, it can be a catalyst to change.

“Each person you hear here tonight has been given the opportunity to inspire others, but these words are worth nothing if you don’t carry out the same compassion in your hearts, in your words, and in your actions,” Whitling said.

“This is more than just being kind to one another. We need to create an environment where everyone is appreciated and is given a chance to succeed.”

Whitling noted that he spent some time with Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck reflecting on recent events, and they both agreed that abuse of power is unacceptable from any officer sworn to protect their community.

“I’ve heard many people use the term ‘all lives matter,’ but the fact is all lives cannot truly matter until black lives do, until brown lives do, until every shade of skin is created equal. We are here to remember those who have died during this current civil rights movement and throughout history. We are here to stand with those who have lived and continue to live a life of oppression.

“This is a time for listening, a time of recognition, it is a time for healing. It is a time to deepen our knowledge of those who are different from us and to empathize. It is a time to realize those differences between us are not meant to keep us apart. All those things can be used to unify us and strengthen who we are as a community.”

Local resident and recent Clarion-Limestone graduate Samurah Curry was the next to speak.

“We are a generation determined to create change and to abolish anything that segregates or separates us,” Curry said.

“In unity, there is strength. When we come together as one, we possess the ability to create the future we want to see for our children and grandchildren: a future with police accountability, a world where black people do not fear they can die because of the color of their skin.

“We have already accomplished so much by peacefully protesting, signing petitions, donating, and spreading information to educate people who are less socially aware of what’s happening in the world. Together we have gotten the cops who killed George Floyd charged, and Breonna Taylor’s case officially reopened. However, there is still so much left for us to do. This is only the beginning. It’s important to remember that change is not a thing that happens overnight. It takes constant pressure from us, the people.”

Following Curry’s impassioned words, Josh Almes, a social studies teacher at Keystone High School, stepped to the microphone, and spoke at length about the history behind this movement, from the end of World War II, through the assault of Rodney King in 1992.

“This is not my story to tell, and I’m not the most qualified to tell it, but I feel strongly these events need to be recounted,” Almes said.

“For too long, they have been only moments known to one group of people, and it’s time that the rest of us practiced learning it for ourselves. History is repeating itself.”

Almes noted that the vigil should not be the last time people consider the pain of injustice in our country.

“Your feelings of anger, sadness, and grief should push you to continue to do something. Clarion is capable of so much more than providing simple lip-service or optics in the wake of this historical march towards progress.”

Espo Wilcox, disc jockey for C-93, was the next to step forward, urging the crowd to look not only at the racial issues in our nation as we move forward, but also at issues of accountability at all levels of law enforcement and fair due process for all ethnicities.

“This movement of unity gives us the ability to be the change we all desperately want to see,” Wilcox said.

“This historical moment has frozen time and given us the ability to take a deeper look within ourselves, question things that define humanity, and gain a greater understanding of the world around us.

Rogers Laugand III, CU director of Minority Services, addressed everything from the feelings of joy over the attendance at the event to the sadness over the lives lost.

“I’m also hopeful because our community has made a commitment to stand and pay tribute to black men and women who have lost their lives due to systemic racism,” Laugand said.

“The failure to act to end systemic racism hurts those who are victimized and denies all of us the opportunity to benefit from the gifts of diversity. We need to consistently examine our own hearts, keep an open mind, and make a conscious effort to be part of the solution in breaking down racial divisions, intolerance, and discrimination.”

“We can be better and we must do better.”

Dr. Joseph Croskey, of CU Advising Services, was the last to speak at the university.

“As I look out, I think to myself, and someone said it earlier, this is America. This right here, Clarion, you are standing proud, and this is America breathing freely together,” Dr. Croskey noted.

“May we all go in peace to change our own hearts and be the change that we want to see in the world, as we breathe life into this call for justice, for equity, for an end to systemic racism.”

Following the main speakers’ addresses, those assembled moved from the bell tower down to Hart Chapel, where candles donated by Hope Rising Church in Clarion were available. The march then began, heading down 8th Avenue to Main Street, and along Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park, where pastor Jake Jacobson, of Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion, shared a prayer, asking for healing and strength.

“Convict in us the passion for justice that breaks down the systemic racism in our land. Give us eyes to see the beauty in your color palate. Give us hands to reach across the walls of race that we have built up in our land. Give us feet to stand with those who are the victims of injustice. Give us voice to speak the words of those whose voices cannot be heard,” Jacobson prayed.

“We ask you to give us ears to listen. Ears to hear the silent screams of your children, ears to hear the victims of violence at the hands of broken systems. Ears to hear those who cannot breathe.”

The event ended with silent vigil lasting eight minutes, 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was pinned to the ground under a police officer’s knee, followed by bagpipes leading into the singing of Amazing Grace.

