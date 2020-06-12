Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ham & Egg Pockets

Serve this recipe with a side of fresh fruit for brunch!

Ham & Egg Pockets

Ingredients

1 large egg



2 teaspoons 2% milk2 teaspoons butter1 ounce thinly sliced deli ham, chopped2 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese1 – 4 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°.

~In a small bowl, combine egg and milk. In a small skillet heat butter until hot. Add egg mixture; cook and stir over medium heat until egg is completely set. Remove from the heat. Fold in ham and cheese.

~On a greased baking sheet, separate crescent dough into two rectangles. Seal perforations; spoon half the filling down the center of each rectangle. Fold in ends and sides; pinch to seal. Bake until golden brown, 10 to 14 minutes.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.