Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ham & Egg Pockets

Friday, June 12, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this recipe with a side of fresh fruit for brunch!

Ham & Egg Pockets

Ingredients

1 large egg

2 teaspoons 2% milk
2 teaspoons butter
1 ounce thinly sliced deli ham, chopped
2 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese
1 – 4 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°.

~In a small bowl, combine egg and milk. In a small skillet heat butter until hot. Add egg mixture; cook and stir over medium heat until egg is completely set. Remove from the heat. Fold in ham and cheese.

~On a greased baking sheet, separate crescent dough into two rectangles. Seal perforations; spoon half the filling down the center of each rectangle. Fold in ends and sides; pinch to seal. Bake until golden brown, 10 to 14 minutes.


