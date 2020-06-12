Clarion Prison Visitation, Work Release Reinstated; Tharan, Heasley Dissent



SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Work release and inmate visitation policies were reinstated on Thursday morning by the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors despite “no” votes by Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley.

The policies were suspended after state restrictions were issued earlier this year due to COVID-19 health concerns. Clarion County recently entered into the Green reopening standards.

“I’ll make a motion to allow work release again with whatever parameters that the warden feels will be safe for the inmates in the jail and the ones that are going out for work release,” Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh said.

The motion passed with a 4-2 Board vote, with Tim McConnell, Wayne Brosius, Sheriff Rex Munsee, and Welsh voting for the motion, and Tharan and Heasley voting “no.”

Warden Jeff Hornberger offered his thoughts on work release before the vote.

“Everybody looks around and society says to try to get back as much normalcy as we can,” Hornberger said. “Everybody is still taking precautions. I would like to see us possibly let the inmate workers back out to work so that they could pay towards their fines, costs, and restitution and still take the necessary precautions if we did allow them to go out.

“We would have to take their temperature as soon as they come back and even possibly quarantine if they want to volunteer to do that. They would go out to work through an eight hour day, and when they come back, they would be put in a cell by themselves.”

Clarion County had only two prisoners on work release before COVID-19 precautions were enforced, and one of the businesses, Clarion Bathware, wrote and requested the return of that employee.

A motion to reinstate inmate visitation with friends and family behind a window also passed with the same 4-2 vote – as long as safety procedures are implemented to make sure that the people who come into the jail are screened and that there is sanitation of the booths that are used for visitation.

Questioned at the end of the meeting concerning their “no” votes, Heasley and Tharan offered the following responses:

“My number one obligation is to the taxpayers of Clarion County,” Heasley said. “We have to reduce the liability if possible future medical expenses or else it may come back to the taxpayers. I’m not too concerned about visitation in the workplace programs. It’s nice to have that option but if they catch it and bring it back and give it to one of our staff members or another inmate, guess who pays the cost? We do.”

Tharan agreed with Heasley “100 percent.”

“Use common sense. Why are we going to open up liability to the county for all that expense if everybody in that prison got the virus,” Tharan asked. “We could not afford the hospital bill to go along with it.

“Also, the public cannot get into a hospital to see a loved one — if in the ICU or on their death bed. You can’t get into a nursing home to see a relative.

“Right now, 21 states are seeing ever-rising positive tests. West Virginia is currently testing all inmates for the virus because they’re having outbreaks. Why would we want to open ourselves up to all that liability because they committed a crime? They aren’t there because they’re one of the top 10 citizens.”

