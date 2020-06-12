 

CU’s Juneteenth Features Former Local Woman’s Research

Friday, June 12, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

juneteenthCLARION, Pa. – Dr. Anna Jo (Montana) Paul, a native of Clarion and a 1969 graduate of Clarion University, will be the guest speaker for Clarion University’s 18th Annual Juneteenth Celebration, set for 10:30 a.m. on June 19.

The celebration will be held via Zoom Meeting [1], ID 910 1662 1615. The community is invited to join.

In her presentation, “Strange Fruit,” Paul will share her research into plays that women wrote about lynching. The plays are found in the book “Strange Fruit: Plays on Lynching by American Women” by Kathy A. Perkins and Dr. Judith L. Stephens. Following the presentation, Perkins and Stephens will join Paul for a question-and-answer session.

Juneteenth began in Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued January 1, 1863, slaves in Texas didn’t receive word until two-and-a-half years later, June 19, 1865, that they were free.

Last year, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law a bill declaring June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Pennsylvania.


