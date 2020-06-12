Featured Local Job: Automotive Detailer

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc. is looking for an Automotive Detailer.

The ideal candidate should have a willingness to learn other jobs around the shop.

Stop at the shop to complete an application or e-mail resume to snydersauto@zoominternet.net.

For more information call Snyder’s Auto Body Inc. of Tylersburg, Pa. at (814)744-9218.

