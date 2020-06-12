James Elmer Carrier, 91, of Montague, died June 4, 2020, in Yreka, California.

Jim was born May 26, 1929, in Oil City, Pennsylvania to David E. and Clara Reem Carrier.

He spent his school years in Oil City, graduating from Oil City High in 1947. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1948 and served on the destroyer, USS Turner, until 1952.

After military service he worked in construction for a few years then used the GI Bill to attend Penn State University, graduating in 1959 with a degree in Forestry. He was recruited by the U.S. Forest Service and was stationed in Happy Camp in that same year.

During those early years he met his wife, Betty, who worked in the Forest Service Supervisor’s office in Yreka. They were married in 1962 while he was stationed at Ti Bar on the Klamath River.

His career took him back to Happy Camp, then to Orleans, Willow Creek, then to Foresthill, all in California, and finally back to Yreka where he retired as an Assistant Timber Officer in 1987. Jim and Betty retired to the ranch that Betty’s family homesteaded in the 1850’s where he did some ranching for some years, enjoying hunting, doing mechanic’s work with his childhood friend, John Kerr, and traveling.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty, sons John (Michelle), and Mark, grandsons Michael and Tyler, a sister Louise of Cranberry, PA, nephews David, Jim, and Tom and niece Mary, several grand nephews and nieces all of Pennsylvania, and his Forest Service Family.

We wish to thank the wonderful staff at Siskiyou Springs and Madrone Hospice for their care and support.

There will be a get-together for a celebration of his life at a later date.

Share a memory or leave condolences for the family by visiting www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.