Mary Beth White, 50, of Sugarcreek Dr., Franklin, a well known highly respected Venango County 911 dispatcher, EMT, and firefighter, went to be with the Lord, family and friends Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 at her home while in the company of her loving husband and parents following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mary Beth was born in Franklin on February 17, 1970. She was the daughter of John and Darlene Burchfield White of Rocky Grove.

Mary Beth was a 1988 graduate of Rocky Grove Jr. Sr. High School and graduated from Venango Campus of Clarion University with a paralegal degree. Mary Beth had been a member of The International Order of Rainbow for Girls and has served the order as Worthy Advisor. She was a dispatching shift supervisor at Venango County 911 where she had been employed for more than 20 years.

In addition to the many years of valuable experience she gained as a dispatcher, Mary Beth had acquired numerous and extensive certifications in emergency dispatching. She was especially well known as a mentor to many 911 trainees. She was an EMT for many years and had also earned numerous fire rescue and EMS certifications. In her earlier years she had been employed as a dispatcher with the Franklin Police Dept. and had also been employed in the dietary department at Sugarcreek Station.

She was a long time member of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and operated the hot sausage stand at the Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair for many years. She was also a long time member of the Emlenton Fire Department and was currently serving the department as secretary. Mary Beth looked forward to working in the Fireman’s food stand at Summerfest each year.

She enjoyed craft making, baking, especially for the holidays, and vacationing on the beach at Ocean City, NJ.

In addition to her parents, Mary Beth is survived by her husband, Richard W. White, whom she married at the Galloway Methodist Church on September 6, 2008. Also surviving is her mother-in-law, Linda White of Emlenton, her maternal grandmother, Jane Dickson, of Greenville, a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many friends.

Mary Beth was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew J. “Andy” White, a Rocky Grove firefighter who died in the line of duty on January 11, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Paul and Janet White, her maternal grandparents, William and Alice Burchfield, her maternal grandfather, J. Kenneth Dickson, a special aunt, Salli Burchfield, and her father-in-law, Walter “Shorty” White.

The family would like to thank Aseracare Hospice, especially Ashley, for her loving and compassionate care.

Friends will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home Inc., 2781 SR 257, Seneca, Cranberry Township From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, from the funeral home with the Rev. David Zuchelli, a retired United Methodist pastor and Mary Beth’s Uncle, officiating. Interment next to her brother will be in Peter’s Cemetery, Utica.

Memorial contributions in Mary Beth’s name may be made to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, PO Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323 or in the name of Andrew White at National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or visit firehero.org/donate.

An emergency services memorial service and final call honors will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

