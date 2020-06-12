Allegheny National Forest All-Terrain Vehicle Trails Open June 19

WARREN, Pa. – The Allegheny National Forest will open All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) trails for the summer operating season on June 19.

The riding season begins at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, and will go through Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Recreational ATV use on the Allegheny National Forest is restricted to the 108 miles of designated ATV trails and permits are required to operate any ATV on those designated trails.

People using the ATV trail system and recreating on the Forest should remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with local and state guidelines, for social distancing and cloth face coverings.

Trail maintenance will be ongoing throughout the riding season. The west side of the Timberline ATV Trail D Loop will be unavailable to riders when the system opens on June 19. This segment of trail is receiving extended maintenance to restore the trail tread and will reopen later in the season. Additional heavy maintenance is planned for the Timberline and Marienville ATV Trails near Pigs Ear beginning in mid-August. This will disrupt trail use, and a detour will be in place and signed once the work begins.

Dispersed camping will be allowed at the Timberline, Pine Camp, and Rocket John Trailheads. Restrooms will not be open at this time, however portable toilets will be provided at the Timberline, Marienville, and Rocket John Trailheads until the restrooms at those locations become available.

The Allegheny National Forest will soon offer an online permit application process. As soon as it is available, information will be posted on our Facebook page.

ATV riders are strongly encouraged to purchase permits through email or regular mail service, as the opportunities to purchase permits in person will be limited. The following options are available for purchasing permits:

To purchase ATV Permits by mail:

Print and complete the attached mail-in application and mail it with a check or money order payable to the USDA Forest Service

Mail to:

Bradford Ranger District

29 Forest Service Drive

Bradford, PA 16701

To purchase ATV Permits electronically:

Complete the permit application.

Attach and e-mail the completed permit application to SM.FS.ALNFPermits@usda.gov.

Applicants will be contacted by a USDA Forest Service customer service representative by telephone to obtain credit card payment the next business day after receiving the application. For security purposes the customer service representative can verify all information off your application prior to providing payment information.

Once the payment is processed, the permit will be mailed back the next business day.

To purchase permits in person: Allegheny National Forest offices currently remain closed to the public. The following vendors are available for in-person permit purchases. Please contact each individual vendor for their hours of operations and safety and health requirements.

Appalachian Power Equipment

131 Maine Lane

Ridgway, PA 15853

Website: www.appalachianpowerequipment.com

Phone: 814-772-7179

Forest Lodge and Campground

44078 State Route 66

Marienville, PA 16239

Website: www.theforestlodge.net

Phone: 814-927-8790

Leisure Time – Corry

729 E. Columbus Ave.

Corry, PA 16407

Website: www.leisuretimepowersports.com

Phone: 814-664-4606

Leisure Time – Bradford

46 Foster Brook Blvd.

Bradford, PA 16701

Website: www.leisuretimepowersports.com

Phone: 814-362-7426

Route 66 Sporting Goods

23066 State Route 66

Shippenville, PA 16254

Website: www.route66sportinggoods.com

Phone: 814-226-4055

For questions or additional information, contact the Marienville Ranger District office at 814-927-6628.

