Richard K. “Dick” Simpson, 67, of Sligo, PA, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 16, 1953 in Clarion to Junior B. and Vivian B. (Walmer) Simpson and raised in the East Brady area.

Dick married his wife, Marsha on July 27, 1985. He was previously employed by Logue & Son Cemetery Memorial in Sligo. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, and watching the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates on TV. Dick was an avid softball player, enjoyed playing horseshoes, working and spending time at the Korner Restaurant in Rimersburg.

His leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Marsha (Shirey) Simpson of Sligo; two daughters, Stacie Shaffer and husband, Justin and Megan Simpson and her boyfriend John Hunsberger; four grandsons, Kameron May, Brayden Shaffer, Austyn Shaffer and Leo Hunsberger; two brothers, Lanny Simpson and his wife, Sharyn of Williamsburg, VA and Randy Simpson and his wife, Sheryl of Williamsburg, VA; several nieces and nephews; as well as his brother and sister-in-laws, Tom Shirey and wife, Candi of Strattanville; June Shirey of Sligo; Deb Best of Sligo; and Linda Hunsberger of Clarion.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary and Timothy Simpson; infant brothers, Jack and Joseph Simpson; a sister, Shari Simpson; and an infant sister, Karen Simpson.

Relatives and friends will be received from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor Ron Hunsberger officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

Contributions can be made in Dick’s name to the funeral home to help the family offset the funeral expenses.

For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Dick's family or view a video tribute honoring Dick's life, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

