Say What?!: Florida Family Finds Alligator Swimming in Backyard Pool

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fl. – A Florida family captured video of an alligator trespassing on their property and taking a dip in their backyard swimming pool.

Carlos Rivera said he had to convince his family he wasn’t pranking them when he alerted them to the gator swimming in the pool behind their Hillsborough County home.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.