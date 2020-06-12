Shawn E. Horne, 49, of Center Twp. Butler Co. and formerly of Oil City passed away June 9, 2020 at his residence.

Born May 6, 1971 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Lee E. Horne and Jeannie L. Minich Nairn.

Shawn was a graduate of Oil City High School. He had served in the United States Navy. He had worked in the maintenance department for a Trailer Court in Butler County.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and a good campfire.

Shawn was an amateur photographer and also enjoyed going to flea markets. He enjoyed the companionship of his dog Diego.

He is survived by one son, Devin E. Horne & his fiance Bailey Bahan of Mount Victory, OH; his mother Jeannie L. Nairn of Oil City; his father Lee E. Horne of Center Township; two sisters, Tammi Horne Fulmer & her husband Chris of Oil City and Toni Nairn Weis & her husband Kevin of Cranberry Township; two nephews Stephen McCauley and Dane Weis; and two nieces Sarah McCauley and Abby Weis. An aunt Linda Sites and an uncle Les Horne also survive.

There will be no viewing or visiation.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

