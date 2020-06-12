SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Features New Grill Room Menu
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Make plans to check out the New Grill Room Menu at Wanango Country Club.
The Dining Room (the “Green Phase Grill Room”) is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC for both lunch and dinner.
Take a break and let Wanango’s new Executive Chef, Jeff Smith, cook for you.
The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating available.
Take-out is still available. Call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
See the new Grill Room menu below.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno PA 16343.
For more information, visit their website here.
