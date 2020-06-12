 

Tionesta Man Transported to UPMC Northwest Following Crash on Route 257

Friday, June 12, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon on State Route 257.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 5:41 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, on Quaker Drive just east of Petro Tech Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say 68-year-old James D. Meyer, of Tionesta, was operating a 2015 Honda CRV, traveling south on State Route 257 when he swerved for unknown reasons, leaving the west side of the roadway. The vehicle struck the curb, damaging its undercarriage, then continued south through a grassy area approximately 50 feet before turning west onto Quaker Drive. The vehicle then continued west on Quaker Drive for approximately 100 feet before coming to a final rest.

Meyer was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

He was using a seat belt.

Minich’s Towing also assisted at the scene.


