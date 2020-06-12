Two Teens Airlifted From Crash in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say two area teens were seriously injured in a crash in Summerville Borough on Thursday evening.

According to police, around 7:22 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Street at its intersection with Anderson Road in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say a known 15-year-old male from Summerville was operating a 2000 Honda XR100R dirt bike, traveling west on Anderson Road, and attempted to cross Harrison Street without stopping at the stop sign.

A 2015 Ford Edge, operated by 44-year-old Sherry L. Snyder, of Brockport, that was traveling south on Harrison Street then struck the dirt bike.

The teen driver and his passenger, a 13-year-old male from Summerville, were both airlifted from the scene with suspected serious injuries.

Snyder and her passenger, 24-year-old Matthew M. Klender, of Brockport, were both wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

The dirt bike sustained disabling damage, while the Ford suffered minor damage.

Jefferson County EMS and Summerville Volunteer Firemens Association assisted at the scene.

Police say the teen driver is being cited for careless driving.

