Washington House Reopens for Dine-In Service

Friday, June 12, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Washington House aFRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Washington House in Fryburg has reopened for dine-in service.

The restaurant is following CDC recommendations; it will be operating at 50% capacity, as well as practicing social distancing.

The Washington House owner, Justin Forsythe told exploreClarion.com, “I wanted to take this time to thank everyone for the support as we went through our ‘take out’ phase!”

The hours are as follows:

Monday through Thursday: 2:00 p.m. to midnight
Friday: 2:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to midnight

The dining room will be closed at 8:00 p.m. every night.

Take-out is also available. Call 814-354-2929 to place your order.

(Click on the menu for a larger version.)
menu

The Washington House is located along State Route 208, Fryburg, Pa.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.


