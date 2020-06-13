Fred McIlhattan: ‘It Was a Wonderful Life’

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The impact of Fred McIlhattan’s life could easily be judged by the outpouring of condolences on Facebook.

They will testify that he was a great man and will be missed. The kind smile and understanding he displayed when talking with his many friends are always on hand when you think of Fred.

Fred was this area’s George Bailey (“It’s a Wonderful Life”), and he tried to make it a wonderful life for everyone with his involvement in government and friendships over the years. Most people have their own story of how he reached out to them, but many are secret or forgotten.

State Representative Donna Oberlander first worked on Fred’s successful campaign for state representative and later in his office. Fred encouraged Donna to follow his footsteps, first as a Clarion County commissioner and second as his replacement as a state representative.

Fred had a way of seeing the good in people and encourage them to fulfill their destiny. He was well-known as an advocate for the Hershey School and encouraging local eligible students and their families to accept scholarships to the school.

He looked at long-run solutions for problems.

For example, as a state legislator many years ago Fred realized the need for a full-service YMCA in Clarion County. He was able to place a YMCA project on the capital budget list. Placement on that list does not necessarily mean that the governor will appropriate money for the project, but is the first step required to gain movement in Harrisburg.

“Fred realized the need,” said Clarion County YMCA Director Jesse Kelley. There were a few line items that were written for that capital budget, and the highest amount was $5 million. That really became important when people were pushing for a Y, and he had the vision to include it for our area.

The funding that needed to be matched would come from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“We still had to raise money locally, but to be a full-service YMCA we would need state money,” Kelley said. “Unless we got money from the state, we could not be a full-service YMCA. We owe him a lot of gratitude for that. He unlocked the door.”

Clarion received a total of $4 million from the state to help make the project a reality.

McIlhattan continued his support as a private citizen.

“If he wasn’t here exercising, he really got involved in Camp Coffman in Cranberry, part of the Scenic Rivers YMCA, as a board member for many years,” Kelley continued. “Once that camp started making things happening, he joined the board and was part staff, and part volunteer.”

Fred was also a supporter of senior citizen programs, both as a county commissioner and state representative.

“Fred was very supportive of the new aging network that began under the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, said Stephanie Wilshire, former director of the Clarion Area Agency on Aging. “The new programs helped seniors, both individuals and as a group, opening new senior centers in Clarion County. He regularly visited the centers.”

The support continued for various programs.

“Fred supported legislation like the MOM Act (Medicare Overcharge Measure) that came about when an elderly woman couldn’t pay money upfront for surgery because doctors could charge excessively more than Medicare allowed.

“He also supported keeping lottery funds dedicated to home care services, Protective Services Act, and Family Caregiver Support Program.”

Fred supported the agency staff, helping find office space and move from the narrow confines of the Clarion County Courthouse.

‘When seniors came to Harrisburg, he met the bus outside the lobby to greet them and gave them a personally guided tour, including places rarely seen by the public and stayed with them the entire day and visited with them. No other legislator did that.”

Not only was he supportive of grant applications, he always asked how the legislation could affect his people.

Later, Fred also served on the Clarion Area Agency on Aging board when the Agency became a private, non-profit corporation.

