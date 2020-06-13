Man Faces Charges for Open Lewdness, DUI, Giving False Name to Clarion Borough Police

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A report of a man urinating along a street in Clarion Borough led to charges of open lewdness, DUI, and false reports to law enforcement.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 63-year-old Ronald James Thompson, of Irwin, Westmoreland County, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Monday, June 8.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on North 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough on the evening of Monday, May 18.

According to a criminal complaint, borough police received a report of a man urinating at the above-described location beside a known business around 7:23 p.m. on May 18.

The complaint states a juvenile had observed the man, who was described as wearing a green flannel button-up shirt, exit an older white van, walk to the front of the van, and proceed to urinate on the street before walking into the known business.

Officers proceeded to the scene and observed a white van pulling out of a parking spot facing north on North 5th Avenue and noted a stream of liquid running down the side of the roadway where the van had just pulled out. Police then initiated a traffic stop on the van and noted the driver was wearing a green button-up flannel shirt, as described in the initial report.

When questioned about why he urinated on a heavily populated roadway, the driver said he was sorry, but he “had to go,” the complaint states.

While speaking with the driver, police noted an odor of alcohol on his breath and observed his eyes were bloodshot. He was then asked if he had been drinking and reportedly stated he “had a couple beers at camp.”

The complaint notes that when asked for his driver’s license, the man stated he didn’t have it with him, but gave Officer Wright a name and date of birth, but he struggled with the date of birth and reportedly said: “1951, oh, tax day, April 15th.”

The information provided by the driver yielded a photograph of another man, not the driver of the vehicle. When confronted with the information, the driver stated he “had gained some weight,” but was who he said he was. He was then confronted with the photograph of the man he named and gave his real name, Ronald Thompson, according to the complaint.

When questioned further, Thompson reportedly said he gave the fake name and date of birth because his license was DUI suspended. Thompson was then asked to undergo standardized field sobriety testing. He showed indicators of intoxication during several of the tests. He was then taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence, the complaint indicates.

The following charges were filed against Thompson through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office:

– DUI: General Impairment (BAC .08 – .10) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– BAC .02 or Higher – 3rd Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– False Report – Falsely Incriminate Another, Misdemeanor 2

– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, with Judge Quinn presiding.

