SPONSORED: Chef John Adds New Daily Specials for Sunday & Monday at Sweet Basil Restaurant!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Chef John has added new daily specials for Sunday and Monday at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar!
(NOTE: The archived photo above of John Davis was taken prior to the order requiring all employees to wear facial masks.)
The following daily specials have been added:
BURGER SUNDAY $8.00:
~ Mushroom and Swiss
~ Bacon & Cheddar
~ Ravioli (Two Fried Raviolis, Marinara, and Mozzarella)
~ Taco (Bruschetta, Cajun Mayo, and Cheddar)
~ BYO Burger (Pick One Cheese and Any Toppings)
– Cheeses: American, Swiss, Cheddar, and Mozzarella
– Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, and Relish
The cost for all burgers is $8.00 which includes French Fries, Upgrade to Onion Rings for an additional $1.00.
RAVIOLI MONDAY
~ Portabella Mushroom (Creamy Parmesan, and Mushroom)
~ Beef (Meat Marinara)
~ Four Cheese (Marinara)
~ Butternut Squash (Citrus Brown Sugar Glaze)
~ Lobster (Blush Sauce)
There is also a full menu here.
Below is the full week’s daily specials:
– SUNDAY: Burger Sunday (New!)
– MONDAY: Ravioli Monday (New!)
– TUESDAY: Lasagna, $12.50
– WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $4,50; Dozen $9.00
– THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $12.50 (Choice of pasta)
– FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $12.50
– SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $16.50
Dining Room Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The restaurant is operating at 50% occupancy – according to CDC guidelines.
The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.
According to CDC guidelines, there is not a buffet.
Carry-out and curbside services will continue to be available and are encouraged. Call 814-226-7013 to place your order.
Bar hours are 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day. After-hour food will be served 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.