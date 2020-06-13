A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Light northeast wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light east wind.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

