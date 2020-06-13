Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strudel Sticks

Here’s an excellent addition to your breakfast buffet!

Strudel Sticks

Ingredients

1 cup cold butter, cubed



2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 cup sour cream1 egg, separated1 cup peach preserves, divided30 vanilla wafers, crushed1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut20 pecan halves

Glaze:

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 to 3 teaspoons 2% milk

Directions

~In a large bowl, cut butter into flour until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine sour cream and egg yolk; add to flour mixture, stirring with a fork to form a soft dough. Divide in half; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate overnight.

~On a floured surface, roll each portion of dough into a 12-inch square. Spread with preserves. Combine crushed wafers and coconut; sprinkle over preserves.

~Roll up jelly-roll style; seal seam. Place seam side down on a greased baking sheet. Cut width-wise with a sharp knife three-fourths of the way through dough every 1 inch Beat egg white until foamy; brush over pastry. Place a pecan half on each slice.

~Bake at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Combine the confectioner’s sugar, vanilla and enough milk to achieve desired consistence; drizzle over pastries.

