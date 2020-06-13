 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strudel Sticks

Saturday, June 13, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Here’s an excellent addition to your breakfast buffet!

Strudel Sticks

Ingredients

1 cup cold butter, cubed

2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sour cream
1 egg, separated
1 cup peach preserves, divided
30 vanilla wafers, crushed
1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut
20 pecan halves

Glaze:

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 to 3 teaspoons 2% milk

Directions

~In a large bowl, cut butter into flour until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine sour cream and egg yolk; add to flour mixture, stirring with a fork to form a soft dough. Divide in half; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate overnight.

~On a floured surface, roll each portion of dough into a 12-inch square. Spread with preserves. Combine crushed wafers and coconut; sprinkle over preserves.

~Roll up jelly-roll style; seal seam. Place seam side down on a greased baking sheet. Cut width-wise with a sharp knife three-fourths of the way through dough every 1 inch Beat egg white until foamy; brush over pastry. Place a pecan half on each slice.

~Bake at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Combine the confectioner’s sugar, vanilla and enough milk to achieve desired consistence; drizzle over pastries.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

