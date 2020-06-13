Clarion Free Library Reopens for Curbside Service on Monday

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Free Library will be reopening for curbside service beginning Monday, June 15.

They are circulating books, audio books, movies, and magazines (selection may be limited).

You can search for materials on their website at clarionfreelibrary.org.

Call the library at 814-226-7172 between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and between 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday to schedule a time to pick up your materials.

Pick up days are Monday, Thursday, and Saturday between 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and between 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

If you are in a high risk group, let the library know, and they can schedule a special pick up time.

