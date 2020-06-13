Clarion Hospital Reports Two New Positive COVID-19 Tests

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update: Friday, June 12, 2020

On Friday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests thru 06/11/2020: 1227

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 843

Positives: 37

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests thru 06/11/2020: 6043

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 2963

Positives: 242

Hospital Inpatients as of 06/12/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Butler Memorial Hospital: patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

– Practice good hygiene.

– Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes.

– Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

