East Forest High School Announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian of the Class of 2020

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – East Forest High School named Tessa Korchak as Valedictorian and Luke Cussins as Salutatorian from the 2020 graduating class.

Tessa Korchak, Valedictorian, is the daughter of Sarah and Tim Korchak, of Marienville. She has been accepted to Mercyhurst University majoring in Music Therapy.

Tessa was the Top Academic Student, the Student Council Vice President and Treasurer, member of the Mini Relay for Life Club, President of FCCLA, and attended District Chorus and District Band.

She received the Presidential Education Gold Award, Academic Athletic Award, and the Frederick Douglas and Susan B. Anthony Humanities Award.

Tessa was awarded the William E. Snyder Memorial Scholarship, Katie M. Edmondson Memorial Scholarship, Sports Booster Scholarship, Alumni Scholarship, English Award, DAR 19th Amendment Essay Award, John Phillip Sousa Band Award, Holy Redeemer Parish Scholarship, and the KSAC Scholar Athletic Scholarship at the recently held awards ceremony.

Luke Cussins, Salutatorian, is the son of Andrea and Dan Cussins, of Marienville. He has been accepted to Slippery Rock University majoring in Health and Physical Education.

Luke is a Top 25 Academic Student, Student Council Representative, member of the Foreign Language Club, Varsity Club, and Mini Relay for Life Club. He also participated in the Robotics State Competition.

He received the Presidential Academic Gold Award, Academic Athletic Award, Male Sportsmanship Award, and the George Eastman Young Leaders Award.

Luke was awarded the Lions Club Scholarship, Sports Boosters Scholarship, Alumni Scholarship, Soccer Scholarship, KSAC Scholar Athletic Scholarship, and Lenna Chips Award during the Awards Ceremony at East Forest.

