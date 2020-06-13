Friends of the Flag Holds 23rd Annual Bike Ride in Support of Veterans

CLARION, Pa. – The Friends of the Flag biker organization held their 23rd Annual Ride in support of veterans on Sunday, June 7.

(This article was provided by Clarion Sports Zone.)

The annual ride is always scheduled for the first Sunday in June. And, this year’s run saw roughly a hundred or so bikes roll into Clarion, a number of them sporting the Stars and Stripes, flags of various branches of the service, and the POW/MIA flag.

(Photo above by Amanda Larsen)

The group’s main focus is the veterans, but they also help first responders, such as police, fire, and ambulance, as well as the down and out.

(Photo above by Heather Nulph)

Jefferson County ABATE and Clarion County ABATE, along with others joined Friends of the Flag on the ride, which began in Brookville, with various fire companies including Pinecreek, Brookville, Corsica, and Strattanville; as well as the Brookville Police Department helping to make for a smooth safe ride.

The parade was escorted to Infusion Night Club and Grill, in Clarion, with the bikes being parked along both sides of Main Street.

After the stop in Clarion, the riders route took them to various other communities, including Sligo, Parker, Petrolia, East Brady, Rimersburg, and New Bethlehem, before returning to Clarion to rally at Infusion for some eats and biker bingo, as well as the honoring of a local veteran.

(Photo above by Heather Nulph)

A $15 donation per person was requested, and with many bikes having two riders, the funds generated will go a long way to help with the Friends of the Flag’s outreach.

For more information, check out Friends of the Flag’s Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/groups/262945530448345/.

