God’s Little Garden to Host Event on CBD Oil on June 15

Saturday, June 13, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CalvinCRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – God’s Little Garden is hosting an informative event on CBD Oil on Monday, June 15.

The event CBD Oil: What You Need to Know will be presented by Calvin Bickel.

Seating begins at 3:15 p.m. and the seminar will start at 3:30 p.m.

The class size is limited, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

God’s Little Garden is located inside the Cranberry Mall located along US 322, Cranberry, PA 16319.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.


