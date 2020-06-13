God’s Little Garden to Host Event on CBD Oil on June 15
Saturday, June 13, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – God’s Little Garden is hosting an informative event on CBD Oil on Monday, June 15.
The event CBD Oil: What You Need to Know will be presented by Calvin Bickel.
Seating begins at 3:15 p.m. and the seminar will start at 3:30 p.m.
The class size is limited, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
God’s Little Garden is located inside the Cranberry Mall located along US 322, Cranberry, PA 16319.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.