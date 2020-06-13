Open Enrollment at Immaculate Conception Parish School for Grades Pre-K through 6th

CLARION, Pa. – On June 3rd, Immaculate Conception Parish School celebrated the end of the 2019-2020 school year and feel confident they provided the students with the skills necessary for success.

They have also been diligent in preparing for the new school year. A Return to School (R2S) team has been created to prepare for all possibilities for the coming year.

ICPS blazed a path of online learning in conjunction with traditional learning at home for their students. Only two days after the governor closed schools around the Commonwealth, ICPS was ready to keep their students learning.

The teachers and administration worked tirelessly that weekend, so parents could pick up the first installment of Flexible Learning Packets. These lessons were based upon enrichment and review of concepts previously taught.

Online tools and learning strategies were implemented a few weeks later. Beginning April 27th, they had transitioned to new learning by using the best strategies to bridge any gaps in learning for the next school year. The teachers provided an individualized program for each student. Some students were mostly online while others used the materials they used in school.

ICPS’s main objective is to provide support for our students and parents. Teachers emailed guided instruction daily and did weekly calls to check on progress and to provide support and guidance. The teachers were also available to from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to assist parents.

The students worked on learning math, religion, and science. They also read book after book with parents, siblings, via Facetime with friends and on their own. Music, Cultural Language, Enrichment, and Gym were also included for students who wanted work on those, as well.

Many parents uploaded photos and videos to share with the teachers and other school families on the school’s online learning and communication platform. Parents have been so creative in how they keep their children engaged during this strange and difficult time. Some of the older students have even stepped up to help their younger siblings with their schoolwork while parents work from home.

The ICPS Vision on returning to school in August 2020:

Prudence, justice, fortitude and our shared Catholic values will be the guiding virtues that will direct planning, assessing the situation, and determining best practices. A risk-mitigation approach will be used to maximize educational opportunities and to create an environment that promotes health, safety, and wellness of students, teachers, staff, families and the wider community.

Communication with parents and students will be a foundational aspect of all phases of planning, implementation and evaluation.

The Catholic school governance structure allows for our schools to be responsive in making decisions related to safe school operations and providing excellence in Catholic education.

Our hallmark family atmosphere will provide students with adult role models that have a positive, reassuring, and faith-filled outlook.

IC is a Middle States Accredited School. All teachers are PA Dept. of Education certified.

Their curriculum meets or exceeds Diocesan and State standards. Preschool through sixth grades participate weekly in technology, music, cultural language enrichment, and gym classes. Additionally, they walk to the Clarion Free Library bi-weekly. Support teachers are provided through Act 89 and Title 1 services and are available for students who need help in math, reading, and speech/language.

From the generosity of the Education Endowment of the Catholic Foundation, they have received new STEM/robotics kits. The school offers a 3- or 5-day four year old Preschool. Busing is provided for most Clarion County school districts. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify.

Immaculate Conception Parish School Mission Statement:

Immaculate Conception Parish School provides a Christ-centered, safe learning environment based on faith, academic excellence, service, and stewardship. The school community works closely together for the total development of each student, enabling students to become life-long learners, stewards and contributing members of our school, church and ever-changing world community.

For more information on enrolling your child, please contact Dawn Miller, Advancement Coordinator at dmiller@clarionichawks.net or 814-226-8433 ext. 130. They will be accepting new Pre-school and Kindergarten enrollments and transfer students all summer long. A few of the classes are reaching capacity, so don’t wait, contact them today!

