A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between 10pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

