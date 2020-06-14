All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Emery Young
Emery Young served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Emery A. Young
Born: May 2, 1932
Died: April 12, 2020
Hometown: Strattanville, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
Emery proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Williamsburg Community Bible Church and the Strattanville American Legion Post #249.
He was laid to rest in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.