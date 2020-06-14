Area Woman to Be Sentenced on Wednesday for Food Stamp Fraud

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing sentencing Wednesday in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on charges for food stamp fraud.

Court documents indicate 31-year-old Deborah S. Wittig, of Bruin, Butler County, Pa., is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, on one first-degree misdemeanor count of Fraud Obtain Foodstamps/Assistance.

Wittig pleaded guilty to the above charge on May 20.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Fraud Obtain Foodstamps/Assistance, Felony 3 (two counts)

Wittig is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of assistance fraud.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on December 5, 2019, a Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General investigation found that Deborah S. Wittig obtained $10,238.00 in Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by knowingly and intentionally failing to report to the Department of Human Services (DHS) her husband’s income during a period of time from March 1, 2015, though June 2016, and from July 1, 2016, through April 30, 2018, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to court documents, the charges were filed against Wittig through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, December 5.

