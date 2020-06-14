Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Butterscotch Parfaits

Make these awesome parfaits for your Sunday afternoon treat!

Butterscotch Parfaits

Ingredients

2 cups cold milk



1 – 3.4 oz. package instant butterscotch pudding mix18 vanilla wafers, coarsely crushed1 – 8 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed6 maraschino cherries

Directions

~In a large bowl, beat milk and pudding mix for two minutes or until thickened.

~In six parfait glasses, alternate layers of pudding, wafer crumbs, and whipped topping. Garnish with cherry. Refrigerate until serving.

