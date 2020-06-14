Cook Forest State Park Announces Upcoming Programs

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – With summer underway, Cook Forest State Park has announced its schedule of upcoming programs.

Friday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m. – Bats, Moths & Fireflies

Investigate bats, moths, and synchronous fireflies which will soon be out in force flitting around Tom’s Run. Wielding microphones, sheets, and headlamps, bat biologist Amber Nolder and entomologist Tim Tomon will survey bats and moths, educating onlookers as they monitor forest health. We’ll start with some presentations, then move into the field and learn about these important Cook Forest residents. If the fireflies emerge, we’ll walk up nearby Tom’s Run Road a short distance into the darkness, and enjoy their synchronized show. These little fellows are so famous in the Smokies there’s a lottery to see them! Remember to bring your flashlights & headlamps! Program begins at Shelter #2, 25 participant limit, registration required by contacting the Park Office at (814)744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov. (2 hrs)

Saturday, June 20 at 9:00 a.m. – Reptile & Amphibian Survey

Late spring/early summer is a great time to go out look and look for snakes, frogs, salamanders, and turtles. Please meet at the Park Office to help the park naturalist survey herp’ hot spots in the park. Participants should be able to traverse steep muddy slopes and rocks. Sturdy walking stick and hiking boots are advised. (3 hrs)

Saturday, June 27 at 9:00 a.m. – Waterfall Hike

Please join us at the Fire Tower Parking Lot for a challenging 2.5mile hike to the park’s only waterfall. The 1878 Caldwell’s Atlas of Clarion County lists a mill located near the terminus of Alsbaugh Run and the Clarion River. Remnants of this mill dam can be observed today as a waterfall. Along the hike we will be dropping a total of 440 vertical feet to experience a lightly travelled section of River Trail along the banks of the beautiful Clarion River, to one of our most asked about and seldom experienced attributes of the park. Remember to bring plenty of water and a snack. We have to go back up 440 vertical feet to get back to our cars! (3 hrs)

Friday, July 3 at 9:00 a.m. – Old Growth Forests of Ridge Camp

Please meet at the park amphitheater for a 2-mile interpretive hike within the ancient forest surrounding the campground. Centuries old hemlock, oak, and black cherry abound. (3 hrs)

Saturday, July 4 at 9:00 a.m. – The Blowdown of 2017

Please meet at the Park Office for a challenging 425 vertical foot rise 2.4 mile hike to observe the impressive microburst damage of 2017 along the Joyce Kilmer Trail. This is the storm that toppled the renowned Longfellow & Seneca Pines. Although we hate to see these massive and ancient trees come down, leaving these hulking trees in place is a vital part of old growth forest regeneration. (3 hrs)

Sunday, July 5 at 12:30 p.m. – A Walk Through the Forest Cathedral

Please meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for an interpretive hike into the Forest Cathedral, a registered National Natural Landmark. Learn how to identify old growth forest characteristics, and observe different types of environmental disturbance that are an integral part of old growth forest ecosystems. (2 hrs)

Friday, July 10 at 8:30 p.m. – Owl Prowl

Please bring your flashlights and meet at the Park Office for an evening owl prowl. Explore Cook Forest at night for Pennsylvania’s owls as we drive to owl hotspots in the park. Barred, great horned, screech and saw-whet owls have been known to make an appearance.(2hrs)

Saturday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. – Walk with Friends Program

Join the Friends of Cook Forest for a walk along the Indian Trail, starting at the Park Office. We’ll hike through one of the best examples of old growth forest in the Northeast, and return to the starting point via Tom’s Run. Along the way we’ll talk about park history and old growth forests. The Indian Trail has a steep start, but the rest of the hike will be relatively easy. (2 hrs)

PLEASE NOTE: Due to COVID-19 restrictions all park programs are limited to 25 participants, mask must be on person, social distancing in effect. All participants must register at the Park Office at (814)744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov.

