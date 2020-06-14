Deer Creek Winery to Host Sunday Afternoon Entertainment with Randy Moorehead
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment on Sunday afternoon.
Randy Moorehead will be performing a wide variety of soft rock and country from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery Owner Rhonda Brooks said the patio is open and indoor seating with social distancing will be available.
Enjoy a glass of our Deer Creek Wine, or a beer from North Country Brewery, Straub, Yuengling or Trails to Ales while listening to a local favorite!
A full kitchen menu will be offered, including specials of the day.
Customers will also be able to take advantage of the winery’s free limited wine tasting.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
