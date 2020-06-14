 

Featured Local Job: Automotive Technician

Sunday, June 14, 2020 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Riverhill Automotive is looking to add a full time Automotive Technician to their team.

The position is for 40 hours per week with overtime available.

Must have your own tools.

A PA inspection license is preferred, but not required.

Pay up to $22 per hour with room for advancement, and paid time off available.

They offer full service automotive repair in a clean modern professional shop. Email resume, or stop in to apply in person.


