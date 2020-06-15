A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light east wind.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

